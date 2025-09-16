21,522 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF $URA Bought by Client First Investment Management LLC

Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

