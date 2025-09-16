193 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
