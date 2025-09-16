1,912 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE Acquired by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XTRE. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $424,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.