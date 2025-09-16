143 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $433.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $433.44.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

