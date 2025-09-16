13,825 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $15,900,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Astera Labs by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,382.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 432,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Trading Up 0.8%

ALAB opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $237.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 413.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,725,979 shares of company stock worth $254,102,940. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.