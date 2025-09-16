1,109 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $8,748,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

MRP opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

