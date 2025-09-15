Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,502,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $185.17 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.57.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

