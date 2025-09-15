Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,452,000 after purchasing an additional 233,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

