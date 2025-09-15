Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Holdings Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $471.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $472.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

