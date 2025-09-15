Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB is ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,191,000 after buying an additional 770,415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $272,949,000. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 1,352,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,739,000 after buying an additional 255,537 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 773,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2929 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

