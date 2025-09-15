TL Private Wealth Sells 44 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

TL Private Wealth cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $660.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $640.31 and a 200-day moving average of $597.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $662.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

