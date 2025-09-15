Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Tesla Stock Up 7.4%

Tesla stock opened at $395.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

