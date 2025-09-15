Staked USD0 (USD0++) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Staked USD0 token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Staked USD0 has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Staked USD0 has a market capitalization of $282.18 and approximately $6.07 thousand worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Staked USD0 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115,523.42 or 0.99808899 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,721.13 or 0.99927917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00356212 BTC.

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0 launched on May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 539,603,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 539,701,466.74885677. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.92200919 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $296,244.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked USD0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked USD0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked USD0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.