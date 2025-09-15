SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 5.1% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,533,856,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the period. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,957,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,862,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $600.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.89. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.