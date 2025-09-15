SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF $GII Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $594.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

