SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

