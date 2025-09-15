Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.3750.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of LUV opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

