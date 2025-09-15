SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. SLM has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%.The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SLM by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of SLM by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

