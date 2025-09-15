Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $41,524,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,650.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 163,511 shares during the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $11,645,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $109.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.