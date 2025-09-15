Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Innodata by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

