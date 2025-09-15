Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,552.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 79,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 537,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,230.72. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,561.60. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,999. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

