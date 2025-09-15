Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF $NUKZ

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the quarter. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.13% of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUKZ opened at $60.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.00. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Profile

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

