Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Trading Up 3.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
