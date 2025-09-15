Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

