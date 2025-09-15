ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 298,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

