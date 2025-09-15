Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is O Connor Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.48 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

