Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

