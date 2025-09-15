Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $139.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

