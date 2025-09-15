Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 735,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 73.04%.The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 776,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $6,365,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,189,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,950,587.20. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

