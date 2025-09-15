Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $122,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $107.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

