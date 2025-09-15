S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.14 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.89 and its 200 day moving average is $284.10.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

