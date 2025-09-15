Roland Lohner Sells 100,000 Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Roland Lohner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 531,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,738. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Roland Lohner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$64,005.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,025.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Roland Lohner sold 60,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$75,198.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock opened at C$2.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

