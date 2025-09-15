Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MasTec by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in MasTec by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in MasTec by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $189.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Baird R W raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.