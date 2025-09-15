Rise Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,859,000 after buying an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after buying an additional 352,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,201,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after buying an additional 216,119 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE PRU opened at $106.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

