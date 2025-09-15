Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,877 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

