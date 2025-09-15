Reviewing Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and StealthGas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $424.70 million 2.83 $193.63 million $3.19 6.45 StealthGas $173.17 million 1.57 $69.86 million $1.65 4.42

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas. StealthGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and StealthGas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 1 0 2.50 StealthGas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than StealthGas.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 55.58% 10.70% 3.53% StealthGas 35.16% 9.68% 8.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats StealthGas on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About StealthGas



StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals. It offers crude oil and natural gas. The company operates a fleet of 33 LPG carries, including six JV vessels. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

