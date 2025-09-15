RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $138.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

