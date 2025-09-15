Ransom Advisory Ltd Has $35,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Ransom Advisory Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 786,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 695,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $2,003,349.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,752,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,127,503.68. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,924 shares of company stock worth $10,110,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

