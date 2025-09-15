Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 9,852 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

