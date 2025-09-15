Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 695,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

