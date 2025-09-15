Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases 300 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Shares of GE opened at $281.67 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $286.91. The company has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

