Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Decreases Stake in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,009 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after buying an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $136,794,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after buying an additional 1,422,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Melius Research upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

