Peirce Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

