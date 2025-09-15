Peirce Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 661,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,430,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,699,000 after buying an additional 503,393 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,091,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 210,586 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

