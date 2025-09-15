OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 2,318 Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,428,000 after buying an additional 597,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after buying an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of A stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

