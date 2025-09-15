O Connor Financial Group LLC Takes $6.20 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 234,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,854 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 722,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,060,000 after purchasing an additional 676,475 shares during the period.

PYLD opened at $26.84 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

