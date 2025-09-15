O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $320,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 137,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,668.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Life Line Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Life Line Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,838,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $241.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $242.01.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

