O Connor Financial Group LLC Acquires 215,822 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3,299.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215,822 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 121,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BOND opened at $93.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

