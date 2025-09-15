Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $43.00 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $43.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

