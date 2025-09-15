Novartis AG $NVS Shares Purchased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $24,763,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

