NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Shares Acquired by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

